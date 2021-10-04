Samsung takes Galaxy security to next level

Samsung has announced that their Galaxy devices will now receive regular security updates for a minimum of four years after the initial phone release.

This means Galaxy products, launched since 2019, will now receive at least four years of Samsung Knox security protection and other top-notch security features provided by the leading smartphone brand.

Eligible Galaxy devices include - Galaxy Foldables (Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G); Galaxy S series (S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G); Galaxy Note series (Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G); Galaxy A series (A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G); Galaxy M series (M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51); Galaxy XCover series (XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro); and Galaxy Tab series (Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+). By extending support for security updates delivered on a monthly, quarterly, or biannual basis, Samsung is now giving its users peace of mind, ensuring that their data shall be protected for as long as they use their Galaxy device.

Samsung is popular among millions of users across the world because of its substantial security system Samsung Knox, its defense-grade security platform, and cutting-edge technologies such as the industry's strongest security chip, the embedded Secure Element (eSE) - a Secure Processor to protect against physical attacks - and the recently introduced 'Knox Vault.' Samsung provides true end-to-end protection, from the products' planning to the retirement phase. It protects the users' personal information in real-time and proactively defends even the newest of threats persisting in the online and offline spheres.













