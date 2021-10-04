Video
Infinix offers internet bundle offer for customers

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 221
Business Desk

Infinix in collaboration with Grameenphone (GP), has announced exciting bundle offers for the valued customers.
The exclusive offers will be available upon purchase of any Infinix 4G Smartphone from Infinix authorized sales channels and outlets. Customer now can avail exclusively designed internet packages from all across the country.
Starting from (03/10/2021), customers will be able to avail free 4GB 4G internet with any Infinix 4G handsets using 4G enabled GP Sim cards.
This offer will be valid for 7 days on first time tagging. The campaign will continue till 31st October, 2021. Additionally, customers can also purchase 2GB internet with 7 days validity only at 98TK by simply dialing *121*1235#. This internet package can be purchased a total of 6 times (2 times per month) for 3 consecutive months.
Users can also avail this offer with Infinix's newly/recently launched Note series-Note 10 which is offering all-in-one excellent gaming processor Helio G85, 6.95" FHD+ super-fluid display, 48MP ultra-night camera for brilliant crystal-clear images, and many more features at BDT 15,990 only.
The Note 10 is equipped with stunning features specially designed to empower today's youth to stand out and show the world who they are and what they stand for.


