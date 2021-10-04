MetLife launches Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan

MetLife Bangladesh on Sunday launched a first-of-its-kind Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan that offers customers financial protection for 52 common critical illnesses, including the leading causes of death in Bangladesh: heart attack, stroke, respiratory diseases, cancer and kidney diseases.

This is the only health insurance plan in the country that provides financial protection of up to BDT 1 Crore till the age of 80 years against the highest number of critical illnesses, says a press release.

By paying premiums for a relatively shorter period of time (maximum 20 years from the date of purchase), customers and their families can receive insurance coverage for medical treatment or unfortunate death of the policyholder from critical illnesses or any other causes till the age of 80 years.

If a policyholder reaches at the age of age 80 years without making any claim, they will then receive up to 100% coverage amount of the policy.

The product has been designed to reflect the health needs and financial priorities of the people of Bangladesh. While the average life expectancy has increased to approximately 73 years, today's busy lifestyles and increased stress levels, coupled with poor diet and lack of exercise, is contributing to the growing prominence of critical illnesses such as heart attack, cancer, and stroke. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases account for 67% of deaths in the country.

In many cases, early intervention and treatment of critical illnesses can lead to improved outcomes, however the cost of treatment can severely impact people's savings and quality of life in the process. MetLife Bangladesh's Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan will help customers manage medical treatment and recovery from the physical, emotional and financial stress that often come with these illnesses.

Considering the current prevalence of dengue fever, the health insurance plan provides additional financial protection against unfortunate death from the disease.

Commenting on the launch of the new health insurance plan, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad said: "At MetLife, we want to provide our customers with the best health and lifestyle solutions."









