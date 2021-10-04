Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife launches Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217
Business Desk

MetLife Bangladesh on Sunday launched a first-of-its-kind Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan that offers customers financial protection for 52 common critical illnesses, including the leading causes of death in Bangladesh: heart attack, stroke, respiratory diseases, cancer and kidney diseases.  
This is the only health insurance plan in the country that provides financial protection of up to BDT 1 Crore till the age of 80 years against the highest number of critical illnesses, says a press release.  
By paying premiums for a relatively shorter period of time (maximum 20 years from the date of purchase), customers and their families can receive insurance coverage for medical treatment or unfortunate death of the policyholder from critical illnesses or any other causes till the age of 80 years.
If a policyholder reaches at the age of age 80 years without making any claim, they will then receive up to 100% coverage amount of the policy.
The product has been designed to reflect the health needs and financial priorities of the people of Bangladesh. While the average life expectancy has increased to approximately 73 years, today's busy lifestyles and increased stress levels, coupled with poor diet and lack of exercise, is contributing to the growing prominence of critical illnesses such as heart attack, cancer, and stroke. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that non-communicable diseases like cancer, cardiovascular diseases and respiratory diseases account for 67% of deaths in the country.  
In many cases, early intervention and treatment of critical illnesses can lead to improved outcomes, however the  cost of treatment can severely impact people's savings and quality of life in the process. MetLife Bangladesh's Critical Illness Insurance Protection Plan will help customers manage medical treatment and recovery from the physical, emotional and financial stress that often come with these illnesses.
Considering the current prevalence of dengue fever, the health insurance plan provides additional financial protection against unfortunate death from the disease.  
Commenting on the launch of the new health insurance plan, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad said: "At MetLife, we want to provide our customers with the best health and lifestyle solutions."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
One person died while fishing in Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft