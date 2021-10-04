Walton to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey in 2022



Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi sign deal on behalf of their organizations in Istanbul on Thursday last.

To further export 300,000 units of compressors in 2022, Walton has inked another fresh deal with the Turkish company named 'Kargi Sogutma Isitma San. Ve Tic. Ltd.,' a renowned brand in Turkey that deals with imports, exports and marketing of hi-tech spare parts for domestic and industrial products with comprehensive range of customer portfolio throughout Turkey and also abroad, specially in Europe.

The fresh deal was signed between Walton and Kargi on Thursday last at a five-day long 'ISK Sodex International Trade Fair' held in Istanbul from September 29 to October 2, last.

Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their organisations.

Among others, Walton's Director S M Mahbubul Alam, Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman, Compressor Product's Deputy Chief Business Officer Nasir Uddin Mandal were also present.

The ISK Sodex is the world's third largest as well as the largest international trade fair in Eurosean region for ventilation refrigeration and air conditioning technology, which takes place every two years in Istanbul.

Walton first-ever took part in the ISK Sodex fair with a lucrative stall, set up jointly with Kargi at the center of the fair, to showcase 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton produced world's 'Most Silent and Durable' compressors. The businessmen from different countries were impressed on the high quality of Walton products.

S M Mahbubul Alam said, 'participating at the fair, Walton got huge response from global buyers. Businessmen from Saudi Arabia, Greece, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and other countries met with Walton representatives and also shown great interest in importing various electronics and technology products made in Bangladesh including compressors.'

Walton authorities noted that the Bangladeshi brand has set a vision of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030. Therefore, Walton has intensified its export initiatives of electronics and technology products. The exports of Walton products increased more than 10 times amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a great contribution to the national economy. The goal of Walton is to establish Bangladesh as a hub of electronics and technology products.

Mentionable, Bangladesh is the 8th compressor manufacturing country in Asia and the 15th in the world. Walton is the country's only compressor manufacturer. The annual production capacity at Walton is about 4 million units. Walton plans to increase the production capacity to 10 million by 2025. At present, Walton is exporting world-class compressors and spare parts to various countries such as Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Iraq, Turkey, Nepal, East Timor. Apart from compressor, Walton made wide ranges of products are being exported to more than 40 countries in the world.







