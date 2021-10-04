Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 4 October, 2021, 8:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to export 300,000 compressors to Turkey in 2022

Published : Monday, 4 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 289
Business Correspondent

Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi sign deal on behalf of their organizations in Istanbul on Thursday last.

Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi sign deal on behalf of their organizations in Istanbul on Thursday last.

Bangladeshi electronics and technology giant Walton has set a target of exporting one million or 10 lakh units of compressor to Turkey by 2023. Of which, the local brand has already shipped out 200,000 units of compressors.
To further export 300,000 units of compressors in 2022, Walton has inked another fresh deal with the Turkish company named 'Kargi Sogutma Isitma San. Ve Tic. Ltd.,' a renowned brand in Turkey that deals with imports, exports and marketing of hi-tech spare parts for domestic and industrial products with comprehensive range of customer portfolio throughout Turkey and also abroad, specially in Europe.
The fresh deal was signed between Walton and Kargi on Thursday last at a five-day long 'ISK Sodex International Trade Fair' held in Istanbul from  September 29 to October 2, last.
Walton's International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi's Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their organisations.
Among others, Walton's Director S M Mahbubul Alam, Senior Executive Directors Tanvir Rahman and Mahfuzur Rahman, Compressor Product's Deputy Chief Business Officer Nasir Uddin Mandal were also present.
The ISK Sodex is the world's third largest as well as the largest international trade fair in Eurosean region for ventilation refrigeration and air conditioning technology, which takes place every two years in Istanbul.
Walton first-ever took part in the ISK Sodex fair with a lucrative stall, set up jointly with Kargi at the center of the fair, to showcase 'Made in Bangladesh' tagged Walton produced world's 'Most Silent and Durable' compressors. The businessmen from different countries were impressed on the high quality of Walton products.
S M Mahbubul Alam said, 'participating at the fair, Walton got huge response from global buyers.  Businessmen from Saudi Arabia, Greece, Iraq, Iran, Lebanon and other countries met with Walton representatives and also shown great interest in importing various electronics and technology products made in Bangladesh including compressors.'
Walton authorities noted that the Bangladeshi brand has set a vision of becoming one of the top global brands by 2030. Therefore, Walton has intensified its export initiatives of electronics and technology products. The exports of Walton products increased more than 10 times amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a great contribution to the national economy. The goal of Walton is to establish Bangladesh as a hub of electronics and technology products.
Mentionable, Bangladesh is the 8th compressor manufacturing country in Asia and the 15th in the world. Walton is the country's only compressor manufacturer. The annual production capacity at Walton is about 4 million units. Walton plans to increase the production capacity to 10 million by 2025. At present, Walton is exporting world-class compressors and spare parts to various countries such as Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Iraq, Turkey, Nepal, East Timor. Apart from compressor, Walton made wide ranges of products are being exported to more than 40 countries in the world.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Digital payment platform eKpay simplifies haor people’s life
NZ airline to introduce no jab, no fly for int’l travellers
Biman resumes direct flights to Abu Dhabi
Business Events
IBBL Ctg North holds Shariah compliance webinar
India petrol, diesel prices at all-time high
Sheikh Russel Website launched with Online Quiz Contest
Stocks rise for 5th running day, with DSE indices hitting new highs


Latest News
Municipal polls must be held within 5-year timeframe
One person died while fishing in Bagmara
24 ad-free TV channels have no bar from broadcasting: Info Minister
Durga Puja is to be celebrated at 787 mandaps in Cumilla
Last 3 months export earnings witness 11.37 per cent growth
Dead dolphins found in Halda River
ADB to provide Bangladesh $250 million for Covid recovery
Rescued deer cub released in forest in Bhola
Bangladesh reports 18 deaths from Covid
UNGA discussion will help continue int’l pressure for Rohingya repatriation: PM
Most Read News
Robi brings co-branded smartphone Maximus R1 Pro
Sub-branch stimulates financial inclusion
Shipbreaking in Bangladesh
Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  
Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again
Kosovo: The ethnic disintegration of Yugoslavia
Ex-DU prof dies as train rams car in Gazipur
24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stakes in Sanofi Bangladesh
Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft