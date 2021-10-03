BTRC suspends new licencing

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has suspended the issuance of new license under Nationwide Telecommunication Transmission Network

(NTTN). No new companies will be issued license until further notice, and so, the people concerned are requested not to apply for NTTN license, said a circular of the Commission.

Now six companies in the country have NTTN licenses.

According to the BTRC, the six companies were issued NTTN licenses since 2009.

The companies are Fiber at Home, Summit Communications Limited, Bangladesh Railway, Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited, Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited and Bahan Limited. The last time BTRC issued an NTTN license in December 2019 to Bahan Limited.





















