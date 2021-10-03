Feasibility study of CWASA 140m litreChandpur project likely to begin in Jan

CHATTOGRAM Oct 2: Feasibility study of the Chattogram WASA Chandpur Water treatment Project is expected to begin in January next.

"We are hopeful of appointing a firm for conducting the feasibility study of the project by December this year," Engineer AKM Fazlullah, Managing Director of Chattogram WASA ,told the Daily Observer.

MD said, "we are working hard to speed up the procedures of the project to complete it as early as possible."

Meanwhile, the Chattogram WASA management had changed the spot for a project from Mohra to Chandpur for the protest against it by a group of environmentalists

protecting Halda river.

Chattogram WASA has taken up this giant project to produce 140 million litres of water daily at a cost of Taka 3,400 crore to supply to the industrial units set up in Bangabandhu Industrial city at Mirsarai upazila, 70 km off the city.

Earlier, the CWASA appointed the Institute of Water Modelling (IWM) in 2019 as a Consultant of the project. The IWM conducted the feasibility study and prepared the Development Project Proposal (DPP).

But the authority is constrained to change the site of the project from Mohra due to strong protest against it by the Halda related Environmentalist.

For this reason, the Chattogram WASA is intersted to change the site to Chandpur, the junction of Padma and Meghna rivers.

In this connection a fresh feasibility study should be conducted. So, CWASA needs to appoint a consultant for conducting the feasibility study.

CWASA sources told the Daily Observer that the Ministry had approved a proposal for appointment of the consultant for conducting the feasibility study of the project.

Meanwhile, the project "Mohra Water treatment Plant Phase-2" was been taken up by the Chattogram WASA in 2019and proposed to be set up at the site of the existing Mohra Water treament built in 1988 last. The water from the River Halda will be treated in the project.

Meanwhile, the Halda River Protection Committee raised an objection to procuring water from Halda River. The Committee alleged that the lifting of water from Halda would damage the bio-diversity of the river.

