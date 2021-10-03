Video
Director of ringID Saiful held for embezzling Tk 212cr

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police arrested Saiful Islam, Director of Social media platform ringID, from Gulshan in the city on charge of embezzling money. The ringID allegedly embezzled more than Tk 212 crore in just three months.
Azad Rahman, Additional Police Superintendent of (Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management) of CID, said Saiful was arrested from
Gulshan on Friday following a case filed under the Digital Security Act by a victim.
A ringID user filed a case on September 30 against 10 people including its owner, his wife and employees," the APS said.
The victim filed the case with Bhatara Police Station in the capital on September 30 mentioning the names of 10 employees of the ringID and 10 to 15 unknown persons.
After the case was filed, CID conducted a drive and arrested Saiful, also a brother of ringID owner Shariful Islam.
The ringID allegedly embezzled more than Tk 212 crore in just three months by luring people to earn money online. The platform received Tk 23.94 crore in May, Tk 109 crore in June and Tk 79.38 crore in July, a CID press release said on Saturday.  During the primary interrogation, Saiful said he had no authorisation over collecting such deposits from users, said the release.
Like the e-commerce sites, ringID was also conducting transactions through e-wallets in the name of selling various products at unusual discounts, added the release.
Bangladesh Bank has already been requested to freeze their bank accounts to curb money laundering, CID also mentioned in the press release.
Meanwhile our Court Correspondent reports that ringID Director Saiful Islam was placed on a two-day remand by a Dhaka court  on Saturday in the case filed for embezzlement of Tk 212 crore from clients.
Metropolitan Magistrate Sadbir Yasir Ahsan Chawdhury passed the order after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced him before it seeking five days' remand.


