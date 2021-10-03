Video
latest
Front Page

JP Secy Gen Ziauddin Bablu no more

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 150
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Secretary General Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu has died from Covid-19 on Saturday at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in Dhaka.
He was 66.
He was buried at Martyred Intellectual Graveyard in Mirpur after his namaz-e-janaza at Gulshan Azad Mosque after Esha prayer.
Bablu joined a seven-day campaign in Sylhet for a party candidate of a by-election, which was held on September 4. He was diagnosed with Covid afterwards.
On September 7, he was admitted to Labaid Hospital
after testing positive for Covid-19. Later, he was moved to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital.
Ziauddin Bablu acted as the deputy minister of the Education Ministry during the rule of Jatiya Party founder and late President Hussein Muhammad Ershad. Besides, he served as the secretary-general of the Jatiya Party for two terms.  
President M Abdul Hamid on Saturday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Ziauddin Ahmed Bablu.
In a message of condolence, the President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed 'deep shock and sorrow' at the demise of the JP secretary-general. She prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen also expressed deep shock at the death of Bablu and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.


