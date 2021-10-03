AL hatching plot to assume power again: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that there will be no more 'games' in the name of voting in the next national elections.

"We are very clear," he said and added, "No more games will be allowed in the name of elections. Elections must be held under a neutral government. If there is to be an election, it must be conducted by a neutral election commission."

Addressing the Awami League, Fakhrul said, "There is still time to read human languages. Let the people exercise their right to vote."

Fakhrul said, "Awami League is plotting new plans to come to power again without the people's votes."

Fakhrul Islam made the remarks at a BNP discussion meeting at the Engineers Institute auditorium on Saturday.

He said, "The Awami League is hatching a new conspiracy to come to power using vote stealing machines 'Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)."

Mentioning that Awami League has continued in

power using the police, law enforcement agencies and the courts, he said, "Such powers have already spread corruption at all levels of the country and destroyed the economy of the country."

"Awami League leaders are smuggling thousands of crores of taka in the name of mega projects and today ordinary people are getting poorer and poorer while corrupt people are getting richer and richer," alleged Fakrul Islam.

"The health system has been destroyed by corruption," he said adding that the people close to government did not hesitate to commit corruption even during the pandemic situation. The whole country has been turned into a dysfunctional state."

Mentioning that the Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda has already destroyed the entire electoral system of the country, BNP SG said, Election Commission needs to be formed in consultation with all political parties' participation.

He said, "Awami League always came to power in the wrong way and deprived the people's right to stay in power illegally."

Referring to Khaleda Zia's fight against dictatorship for nine long years, Fakhrul said, "She won the war with struggle and became the Prime Minister in 1991 through a neutral election."

Other BNP leaders in the meeting said the last neutral and participatory election was held on October 1, 2001 in Bangladesh under a constitutionally formed caretaker government.

This discussion meeting has been organized on this day to highlight the importance of holding elections under a non-partisan neutral government during the election period.



