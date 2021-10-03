Video
24 die of C-19, 589 infected in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 24 more death due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday. The death tally stands 27,555. Some 589 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the total number of cases to 1,557,347.  
During the 24 hours, 741 Covid-19 patients recovered
from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 97.45 per cent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,517,642, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  3.41 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 15.93 per cent and the death rate at 1.77 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 820 labs across the country tested 17,283 samples.
Among the deaths, 14 died in Dhaka division, four in Chattogram, two in Rangpur, one each died in Khulna, Sylhet, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions.
Fifteen of the deceased were men and nine women.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,683 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,872 were women.
Around 33.32 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 16.92 million have taken both doses, as DGHS data aggregated till Thursday show.
The country's maiden Covid-19 cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.8 million lives and infected more than 235.17 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 211.92 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


