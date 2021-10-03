RT-PCR Test Govt to pay fee for UAE migrants

The Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry will pay the Tk 1,600 fee for individual RT-PCR test of Covid-19 samples in airports for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-bound Bangladeshi migrants.

Expatriates Welfare

Minister Imran Ahmed on Saturday gave the announcement while exchanging views with the Bangladeshi migrants held at Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the country Abu Zafar chaired the programme while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the event as special guest, a press release of the ministry said in Dhaka.

The two senior ministers of the government are on a visit to the country to join a programme organized at Abu Dhabi.

Imran Ahmed said, "The expatriates have been sending remittance earned with hard labour. There is no way to ignore their contribution for the country. So, the government is always sincere to ensure their welfare."

As part of the recognition of their contribution, the initiative to pay the RT-PCR test fees for Covid-19 has been taken, he added.






















