Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

RT-PCR Test Govt to pay fee for UAE migrants

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent

The Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry will pay the Tk 1,600 fee for individual RT-PCR test of Covid-19 samples in airports for the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-bound Bangladeshi migrants.
Expatriates Welfare
Minister Imran Ahmed on Saturday gave the announcement while exchanging views with the Bangladeshi migrants held at Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the country Abu Zafar chaired the programme while Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi joined the event as special guest, a press release of the ministry said in Dhaka.
The two senior ministers of the government are on a visit to the country to join a programme organized at Abu Dhabi.
Imran Ahmed said, "The expatriates have been sending remittance earned with hard labour. There is no way to ignore their contribution for the country. So, the government is always sincere to ensure their welfare."
As part of the recognition of their contribution, the initiative to pay the RT-PCR test fees for Covid-19 has been taken, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
COP26 climate talks ‘difficult’ without promised finance, says UN fund head
BTRC suspends new licencing
Feasibility study of CWASA 140m litreChandpur project likely to begin in Jan
Director of ringID Saiful held for embezzling Tk 212cr
40pc of people to be vaccinated under COVAX facilities: Zahid Maleque
JP Secy Gen Ziauddin Bablu no more
AL hatching plot to assume power again: Fakhrul
24 die of C-19, 589 infected in 24 hours


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft