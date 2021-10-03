Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021
Home Front Page

Killers of Mohibullah will be brought to book: Momen

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday that the government will take stern action against those who were involved in the killing of Mohibullah.
"Vested quarters killed Mohib as he wanted to return to Myanmar, his home country. Nobody will be spared, the government will bring the killers of Mohibullah to justice soon," Foreign Minister said on Saturday in his first remarks since the Rohingya leader's murder sparked global condemnation.
Mohibullah, chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH), was shot and killed by unidentified gunmen in Kutupalong camp in Cox's Bazar on September 29.
Meanwhile, the USA, UK, United Nation (UN), Human Rights Watch (HRW) has sought urgent investigations into Rohingya leader Mohibullah's killing.
Momen vowed to bring the killers of Mohibullah to justice soon.
Unknown assailants gunned down the 44-year-old on Wednesday night. He was first rushed to a local medical facility and later shifted to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.   
He was buried in Lambashia Camp-1 in Ukhiya upazila on Thursday afternoon after his namaz-e-janaza, which was attended by a large number of Rohingya refugees from camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas.





