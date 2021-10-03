Mystery engulfs Mohibullah murder  

Cox's Bazar, Oct 2: Mystery shrouds as to why Md Mohibullah, the slain Rohingya leader, went to the spot where he was shot dead by unknown assailants inside the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya on Wednesday.

Mohibullah, a top Rohingya leader, lived in a small hut at D-Block of Kutupalong 1 (East) camp in Ukhiya with his family. He used a part of the house as the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) office, law enforcers said.

As the top leader of the displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh and working for their repatriation to their country Myanmar his life was under constant threat. Several sources confirmed although Mohibullah used to live in undisclosed places and hideouts most of the time on the ill-fated day he came to the place where he was tragically killed, according to sources.

Mohibullah was in favour of repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar. He encouraged ordinary Rohingyas at 31 camps of Kutupalong to return to their homeland. Ordinary Rohingyas listened to Mohibullah. That's why he became an enemy of the anti-repatriation forces.

Nasima, wife of Mohibullah, told journalists that he used to tell his followers that 'better days were coming. Repatriation work can begin quickly. Every Rohingya must be ready to go to Myanmar.'

Mohib's daughter Shamima said, "We want nothing but security. I want the safety of my family. We do not want any trial. I want my father's dream to come true."'

Mohibullah, Chairman of the ARSPH, was shot dead at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar by unidentified assailants at around 8:00pm on Wednesday.

The terrorists had earlier brutally killed another popular Rohingya leader, Arifullah, for supporting the repatriation process, said several Rohingyas, requesting anonymity, on Sunday. Rohingya leaders Nur Mohammad, Mohammad Yunus and Abu Siddique have also been killed and others are being targeted.

Mohibullah, a teacher turned rights activist, was one of the most high-profile advocates for the Rohingyas.

Two more Rohingya people have been arrested on suspicion of their involvement in the killing of Mohibullah on September 29.

Ziaur Rahman and Abdus Salam were arrested by Armed Police Battalion (APBn) personnel during a drive at Kutupalong Rohingya Camp under Ukhiya upazila on Friday night.

On Friday noon, the APBn members arrested another Rohingya man Md Selim alias Lomba Selim, 26, from Ukhiya camp. Later, he was handed over to Ukhiya police, said the police.

Earlier on Thursday night, Rohingya leader Mohibullah's younger brother Habibullah filed a case with Ukhiya Police Station in Cox's Bazar.













