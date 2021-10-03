Prices of edible oil and sugar poised to rise again



A grocery shop at Karwan Bazar in the capital. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) is reviewing their proposal submitted to the ministry. Edible oil and sugar are being sold at higher than the prices fixed by the authorities in the retail market.

Meanwhile, green chilli is being sold at over Tk 200.

Mill owners and Commerce Ministry officials say prices are likely to rise further in the coming days. However, how much it will increase is now a matter of review. In this case, the officials of the importing companies

demanded that the price of oil and sugar should be increased by another Tk 4 to Tk 6 per kg according to the current cost. That is how the proposal has been presented.

According to sources, after reviewing the international market, import situation in the country and tariffs, a decision may be taken at the beginning of this week. Commerce Ministry will take decision in this meeting.

Commerce Ministry sources said that the price of edible oil in the country was last fixed on September 5. At that time the price of soybean oil was increased by Tk 4 per litre. The price was fixed in consultation with the Commerce Ministry and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. The maximum retail price of refined soybean and palm oil has been rescheduled considering the international market price of crude soybean and crude palm oil, mill owners said.

According to the latest fixed price, open soybean oil is to be sold at a maximum of Tk 129 per litre and bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 per litre.

Besides, bottled soybean oil should be sold at a maximum price of Tk 628 per five litres and open palm super oil at Tk 118 per litre. But while visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, it was found that the traders were not selling at the stipulated prices.

On the other hand, the price of sugar was fixed anew on September 9. In view of the abnormal rise in sugar prices at that time, the Ministry in consultation with the mill owners fixed the price of open sugar at Tk 74 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 75 per kg. Later, it was informed through a notification from Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association. But open sugar is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg in the retail market.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) market research, sugar prices rose by about 13 percent last month. This price is 26 percent higher than last year's.

SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told the Daily Observer, "People have not yet recovered from the loss due to the lockdown. As a result, if the price goes up again, consumers will be under more pressure. In addition, it is necessary to ensure that consumers can buy products at fixed prices."

The government has to look after the interests of both traders and consumers, he said.

On April 10, the NBR withdrew 4.0 per cent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports to control prices.

Mostafa Haider, President of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association and Director of TK Group, said that the price of edible oil in Bangladesh is much lower than that in the international market.

Mohammad Ali Bhutto, Senior Vice-president of the Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said edible oil prices have been fluctuating for last one year. This situation will continue for another six months. "The international market is on the rise now."

Meanwhile, TCB's review of the daily market commodity price lists shows that 17 types of products including rice, pulses, edible oil, fish and meat are being sold at higher prices compared to the same period last year. Prices of these products have gone up from a minimum of 2.75 per cent to a maximum of 54.28 per cent.

Besides, 13 types of products are being sold at extra prices in the market at intervals of one month. In last seven days, prices of 12 products have gone up in the retail market of the capital.

Sources said that traders are selling winter vegetable beans at Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg. They are selling per kg of carrots and tomatoes for Tk 100 to Tk 120. The prices of these three vegetables have remained unchanged during the week.

Along with these three vegetables, squid, snake gourd, kidney bean, potato, patol and bitter gourd are being sold at high prices. Shrimp is selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80, bitter gourd at Tk 70 to Tk 80, snake gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60, patol at Tk 50 to Tk 60, potato at Tk 25 to Tk 30 and kidney bean at Tk 60 to Tk 60.

The prices of these vegetables have remained almost unchanged during the week.

Turning to the market, traders are selling broiler chickens at Tk 155 to Tk 165 per kg, up from Tk 150 to Tk 155 last week.

The rice price has increased by about 12 percent. Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour price increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.









Within a month of price rise, the local producers of edible oil and sugar have proposed to the Ministry of Commerce again to increase the prices of the two items due the price rise of raw materials in the international market.The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (BTTC) is reviewing their proposal submitted to the ministry. Edible oil and sugar are being sold at higher than the prices fixed by the authorities in the retail market.Meanwhile, green chilli is being sold at over Tk 200.Mill owners and Commerce Ministry officials say prices are likely to rise further in the coming days. However, how much it will increase is now a matter of review. In this case, the officials of the importing companiesdemanded that the price of oil and sugar should be increased by another Tk 4 to Tk 6 per kg according to the current cost. That is how the proposal has been presented.According to sources, after reviewing the international market, import situation in the country and tariffs, a decision may be taken at the beginning of this week. Commerce Ministry will take decision in this meeting.Commerce Ministry sources said that the price of edible oil in the country was last fixed on September 5. At that time the price of soybean oil was increased by Tk 4 per litre. The price was fixed in consultation with the Commerce Ministry and the Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission. The maximum retail price of refined soybean and palm oil has been rescheduled considering the international market price of crude soybean and crude palm oil, mill owners said.According to the latest fixed price, open soybean oil is to be sold at a maximum of Tk 129 per litre and bottled soybean oil at Tk 153 per litre.Besides, bottled soybean oil should be sold at a maximum price of Tk 628 per five litres and open palm super oil at Tk 118 per litre. But while visiting different kitchen markets in the capital, it was found that the traders were not selling at the stipulated prices.On the other hand, the price of sugar was fixed anew on September 9. In view of the abnormal rise in sugar prices at that time, the Ministry in consultation with the mill owners fixed the price of open sugar at Tk 74 per kg and packaged sugar at Tk 75 per kg. Later, it was informed through a notification from Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association. But open sugar is being sold at Tk 80 to Tk 90 per kg in the retail market.According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) market research, sugar prices rose by about 13 percent last month. This price is 26 percent higher than last year's.SM Nazer Hossain, Vice-president of the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), told the Daily Observer, "People have not yet recovered from the loss due to the lockdown. As a result, if the price goes up again, consumers will be under more pressure. In addition, it is necessary to ensure that consumers can buy products at fixed prices."The government has to look after the interests of both traders and consumers, he said.On April 10, the NBR withdrew 4.0 per cent advance tax on soybean and palm oil imports to control prices.Mostafa Haider, President of the Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vegetable Manufacturers Association and Director of TK Group, said that the price of edible oil in Bangladesh is much lower than that in the international market.Mohammad Ali Bhutto, Senior Vice-president of the Wholesale Edible Oil Traders Association, said edible oil prices have been fluctuating for last one year. This situation will continue for another six months. "The international market is on the rise now."Meanwhile, TCB's review of the daily market commodity price lists shows that 17 types of products including rice, pulses, edible oil, fish and meat are being sold at higher prices compared to the same period last year. Prices of these products have gone up from a minimum of 2.75 per cent to a maximum of 54.28 per cent.Besides, 13 types of products are being sold at extra prices in the market at intervals of one month. In last seven days, prices of 12 products have gone up in the retail market of the capital.Sources said that traders are selling winter vegetable beans at Tk 120 to Tk 140 per kg. They are selling per kg of carrots and tomatoes for Tk 100 to Tk 120. The prices of these three vegetables have remained unchanged during the week.Along with these three vegetables, squid, snake gourd, kidney bean, potato, patol and bitter gourd are being sold at high prices. Shrimp is selling at Tk 70 to Tk 80, bitter gourd at Tk 70 to Tk 80, snake gourd at Tk 50 to Tk 60, patol at Tk 50 to Tk 60, potato at Tk 25 to Tk 30 and kidney bean at Tk 60 to Tk 60.The prices of these vegetables have remained almost unchanged during the week.Turning to the market, traders are selling broiler chickens at Tk 155 to Tk 165 per kg, up from Tk 150 to Tk 155 last week.The rice price has increased by about 12 percent. Nazirshail rice, which was sold at Tk 52 to Tk 60, is now being sold at Tk 55 to Tk 65. The price of quality rice has increased by 6 percent. Open flour price increased by 10 percent per kg. The price of packaged flour has gone up by 11 to 18 per cent per kg.