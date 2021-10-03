Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

No foreign TV channel shut in Bangladesh: Info Minister

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

The government did not shut any foreign TV channel as Bangladesh's sky is open, said Information Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday.
 "The agents of foreign channels and operators have stopped broadcast as they failed to air advertisement-free programmes or clean feed. There's no restriction on broadcasting foreign channels that are giving clean feed," he said.
The minister said this while talking to reporters at Chattogram Shilpakala Academy after attending a symposium on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's birthday.
"Foreign TV channels have been airing progammes in Bangladesh over the years ignoring our law. Every year the country is losing around Tk 2,000 crore worth investment because of the broadcast of foreign channels with advertisements," he said.
Both the foreign channels and the local operators must abide by the country's law to broadcast clean feed, said the minister.
Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and others concerned have welcomed the government's initiative and hopefully the foreign TV channels will soon start providing clean feed to Bangladesh, said Hasan Mahmud.
It was decided that the law would be enforced from October 1 after a meeting with the agents of foreign channels, cable operators and owners of local TV channels; and mobile courts are being conducted accordingly, he said.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
No foreign TV channel shut in Bangladesh: Info Minister
One die, 188 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours
A group of people form a human chain in front of the National Press Club
Release all arrested Islamic scholars: Hefazat
HC asks RJSC to submit all docs of Evaly by Oct 12
NHRC asks UGC to form probe body
Mufti Ibrahim detained  
Awal mastermind, charge sheet soon: DB


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft