Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:12 AM
Home Miscellaneous

One die, 188 hospitalized with dengue in 24 hours

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent



One more dengue patient died and 188 people were hospitalized with the disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 158 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 30 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 18,550 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 to October 2 this year. Among them, a total of 17,478 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,004. Of them, 794 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 210 are receiving it outside the capital. The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 70 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August, 22 in September, and 2 in October so far.
Among 18,362 infected, 7,841 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June, while 43 were infected in May.  Among the deaths, 63 were in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram and Khulna divisions and one in Rajshahi division.


