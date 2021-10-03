10 HC benches reconstituted

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has nominated a chamber judge from the Appellate Division and reconstituted 10 High Court benches for virtually holding the hearing and disposing of urgent cases during its annual vacation starting from today.

The Chamber judge court and all the newly reconstituted HC benches formed on Thursday by separate notifications will perform the judicial functions.

The Chief Justice nominated Justice Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as chamber judge in order to dispose of urgent cases virtually.

Supreme Court's Appellate Division Registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan issued a notification to this effect.

According to the notification, Justice Obaidul Hassan will hold the virtual hearing and dispose of cases on October 3, 10 and 11 from 11 am.

Besides, among the reconstituted HC benches, six are division benches comprising two judges and the rest of the four are single benches.

The division benches are formed with Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Badruzzaman, Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and, Justice Shahed Nuruddin Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Khairul Alam, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar, Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali.

The single-member bench was formed with Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury, Justice Md Salim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman. According to the SC calendar, the scheduled holidays were from September 12 to October 18 this year.

On August 28, Chief Justice cancelled the vacation from September 12 to 30. However, the holidays from October 1 to 18 would remain in place.

Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar had issued notification following the instruction of Chief Justice to this effect.