Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

10 HC benches reconstituted

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain has nominated a chamber judge from the Appellate Division and reconstituted 10 High Court benches for virtually holding the hearing and disposing of urgent cases during its annual vacation starting from today.
The Chamber judge court and all the newly reconstituted HC benches formed on Thursday by separate notifications will perform the judicial functions.
The Chief Justice nominated Justice Obaidul Hassan, a judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court as chamber judge in order to dispose of urgent cases virtually.
Supreme Court's Appellate Division Registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiyan issued a notification to this effect.
According to the notification, Justice Obaidul Hassan will hold the virtual hearing and dispose of cases on October 3, 10 and 11 from 11 am.  
Besides, among the reconstituted HC benches, six are division benches comprising two judges and the rest of the four are single benches.
The division benches are formed with Justice Md Rezaul Haque and Justice Md Badruzzaman, Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and, Justice Shahed Nuruddin Justice Sheikh Md Zakir Hossain and Justice Md Khairul Alam, Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar, Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah, Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali.
The single-member bench was formed with Justice Muhammad Khurshid Alam Sarkar, Justice Khizir Ahmed Choudhury, Justice Md Salim and Justice SM Kuddus Zaman. According to the SC calendar, the scheduled holidays were from September 12 to October 18 this year.
On August 28, Chief Justice cancelled the vacation from September 12 to 30. However, the holidays from October 1 to 18 would remain in place.
Supreme Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar had issued notification following the instruction of Chief Justice to this effect.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 HC benches reconstituted
DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test held
22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling starts Monday
Mufti Ibrahim lands in jail
TikTok, PUBG earn highest revenue
BGB recovers gold, arms, drugs worth Tk 107cr in Sept
Child marriage rate 82pc in Cox’s Bazar’s Eidgaon Upazila
Rabindra Univ students call off protests


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft