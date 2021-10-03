DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test held



Dhaka University's honours first year admission test under 'Kha' unit, meant for subjects under the art and social science faculties, was held on Saturday. The photo was taken from Curzon Hall on the campus. photo : Observer

The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.

A candidate attended the Kha unit examination from Keraniganj Central Jail.

Confirming the matter, university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said the exam was taken maintaining all the criteria.

He said, "As soon as we come to know the matter from the jail authority, we took the exam through two teachers and an employee of the proctor office maintaining all the rules." Later, the teachers brought the answer sheet at the university.

Talking to several candidates at the DU campus, this correspondent learnt that most of the candidates fear of failing the exam due to hard questions.

Many of them said the written part was so difficult to touch.

Tanvir Hasan, a candidate came from Gazipur, said the written part was untouchable.

Marking the written part as unimaginably difficult, Sumaiya Siddika said the English MCQ part was hard as well compared to the previous years. "I could not think whether the questions were from text book or not," said Rakib Uddin.

However, some candidates expressed hope to pass the exam and get chance to study in the university.

A number of current DU students are saying that whoever only pass the examination will surely get chance to admit in this university in the Arts Faculty this year.

"I could not answer most of the question. The questions could be made easier for the candidates," said Khaled Mahmud, a running student of this university.

Many candidates alleged that there was no wall watch in their halls so that they could hardly manage time to answer all the questions.

"It was okay not allowing hand watch in the halls but the authorities did not hang watch on the wall as well," said Farzana Rahman expressing dissatisfaction towards the university administration.

Guardians along with many candidates expressed dissatisfaction regarding washroom management.

Juhra Parvin, mother of a candidate, was seen seeking help in the help desk for a washroom but couldn't find. Later, she was taken at the washroom of DU central mosque.

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League set up booths at many points and helped the candidates finding seat plan and giving bike service.

A leader of Bangabandhu Hall Chhatra League was seen carrying a candidate and get him to the right centres at Curzon Hall who mistakenly came at Arts Faculty building.

On the other side, Bangladesh Chhatra Dal was seen giving flowers and providing pens to the admission seekers at many spots in the campus.

Beside, under the management of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, an ambulance was available for any unexpected incidents for the candidates.

DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Coordinator of Kha unit examination and Arts Faculty Dean Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani among others visited several centres including the Arts Building during the test at around 11:30 am.

After coming out the halls at Arts Building, Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman asked the guardians not to gather in front the centres as it disturbs the concentration of the exam participants.

Regarding the digital fraud, the Vice Chancellor said there is no chance for irregularities and the university authorities and the law enforcers are always aware of any kind of illegal means.

"Till now, the examinations are running peacefully," the VC added.

As the first time, the examinations are being held outside the Dhaka as well.

This year, a total of 47,632 admission seekers applied for the Kha unit test against 2378 seats.

Mentionable, the exam for Ga unit of business studies on Oct 22 and Gha unit of social science faculty and coordinated department change exam on Oct 23.









The admission test of Kha unit of Dhaka University (DU) under 2020-21 academic session has finished on Saturday in at least 68 centres at eight divisional cities including the DU campus in the capital.The examination started at 11:00am and ended at 12:30pm.A candidate attended the Kha unit examination from Keraniganj Central Jail.Confirming the matter, university Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani said the exam was taken maintaining all the criteria.He said, "As soon as we come to know the matter from the jail authority, we took the exam through two teachers and an employee of the proctor office maintaining all the rules." Later, the teachers brought the answer sheet at the university.Talking to several candidates at the DU campus, this correspondent learnt that most of the candidates fear of failing the exam due to hard questions.Many of them said the written part was so difficult to touch.Tanvir Hasan, a candidate came from Gazipur, said the written part was untouchable.Marking the written part as unimaginably difficult, Sumaiya Siddika said the English MCQ part was hard as well compared to the previous years. "I could not think whether the questions were from text book or not," said Rakib Uddin.However, some candidates expressed hope to pass the exam and get chance to study in the university.A number of current DU students are saying that whoever only pass the examination will surely get chance to admit in this university in the Arts Faculty this year."I could not answer most of the question. The questions could be made easier for the candidates," said Khaled Mahmud, a running student of this university.Many candidates alleged that there was no wall watch in their halls so that they could hardly manage time to answer all the questions."It was okay not allowing hand watch in the halls but the authorities did not hang watch on the wall as well," said Farzana Rahman expressing dissatisfaction towards the university administration.Guardians along with many candidates expressed dissatisfaction regarding washroom management.Juhra Parvin, mother of a candidate, was seen seeking help in the help desk for a washroom but couldn't find. Later, she was taken at the washroom of DU central mosque.Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League set up booths at many points and helped the candidates finding seat plan and giving bike service.A leader of Bangabandhu Hall Chhatra League was seen carrying a candidate and get him to the right centres at Curzon Hall who mistakenly came at Arts Faculty building.On the other side, Bangladesh Chhatra Dal was seen giving flowers and providing pens to the admission seekers at many spots in the campus.Beside, under the management of Bangladesh Chhatra Adhikar Parishad, an ambulance was available for any unexpected incidents for the candidates.DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman, Pro VC (Administration) Prof Muhammad Samad, Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, Treasurer Prof Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Coordinator of Kha unit examination and Arts Faculty Dean Prof Abu Md Delwar Hossain, Registrar Prabir Kumar Sarkar and Proctor Prof AKM Golam Rabbani among others visited several centres including the Arts Building during the test at around 11:30 am.After coming out the halls at Arts Building, Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman asked the guardians not to gather in front the centres as it disturbs the concentration of the exam participants.Regarding the digital fraud, the Vice Chancellor said there is no chance for irregularities and the university authorities and the law enforcers are always aware of any kind of illegal means."Till now, the examinations are running peacefully," the VC added.As the first time, the examinations are being held outside the Dhaka as well.This year, a total of 47,632 admission seekers applied for the Kha unit test against 2378 seats.Mentionable, the exam for Ga unit of business studies on Oct 22 and Gha unit of social science faculty and coordinated department change exam on Oct 23.