22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling starts Monday

A 22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting will come into effect from October 4 (Monday) to protect the fish with eggs.

The ban will remain effective till October 25, said sources at the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.

This is the peak period when the marine fish swims against the tide to spawn in rivers. Hilsa has the highest contribution to the country's fish production, the government says. It contributes to more than 12.09 per cent of the country's fish production. Bangladesh produces the highest number of Hilsa in the world -- more than 80 per cent.





