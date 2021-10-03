Video
Mufti Ibrahim lands in jail

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Court Correspondent

Mufti Kazi Ibrahim, who was arrested for his alleged controversial speech on Tuesday, was sent to jail by a Dhaka Court on Saturday on completion his two-day remand.
Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order, rejecting his bail prayer in the case filed for making provocative speeches on social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Detective Branch (DB) of police Sub-Inspector Md Hasanuzzaman, investigating officer of the case, prayed to the court to keep him in jail till the investigation of the case is completed. Controversial Islamic preacher, Mufti Kazi Ibrahim was placed on a two-day remand on Wednesday in the case. Defence lawyer Advocate Abdur Razzak prayed to the court to grant him bail terming him as hadith scholar
The IO said, "Ibrahim made various false, provocative and defamatory remarks on social media which deteriorated law and order in the country."  In recent time the divisive Islamic preacher, Mufti Kazi Ibrahim made remarks on various organizations and men through waz mahfils, YouTube and Facebook, many of his statements and videos went viral. The Islamic preacher once claimed that women were growing beards as a side effect of Covid-19 vaccine. In another speech, he said that men were developing feminine voices after taking the jab.
A DB team on late Monday night detained Ibrahim from his house in the capital's Mohammadpur area.


