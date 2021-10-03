TikTok, PUBG earn highest revenue

People have downloaded various apps to spend time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the number of apps downloads on Google and Apple platforms have decreased in the pandemic situation.

The amount of revenue from TikTok and PUBG has increased this year compared to last year.

Compared to last year, app downloads from the Google Play Store have dropped 1.2 per cent this year, and downloads from the Apple Store have fallen 2.1 per cent.

Smartphone users on both platforms spent 33.6 billion in the third quarter of this year. These costs include app subscriptions and in-app purchases.

Expenditure increased by 15.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Where is app users spent $29.2 billion during this time last year.

Expenditure increased by 32 per cent during the same period last year, resulting in a slower growth rate this year than last.

The Apple Store platform has grossed $21.5 billion this year. Compared to last year, the income has increased by 13.2 per cent.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok has earned the highest revenue from Google Play Store and Apple App Store. The app has been installed 3 billion times in the third quarter.

Google one app is at the top of the Google Play Store in terms of downloads, while Apple's App Store is at the top of the list.

Mobile gaming revenue has also increased worldwide. Users spent $22.4 billion in the third quarter. Users spent most of it on the Google Play Store $13.1 billion and $9.3 billion on iOS platform.

Like the previous quarter, this time too Tencent's PUBG mobile game is at the top of the income. The game's lifetime revenue has exceeded $5 billion.













