Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

TikTok, PUBG earn highest revenue

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 140
Staff Correspondent

People have downloaded various apps to spend time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, the number of apps downloads on Google and Apple platforms have decreased in the pandemic situation.  
The amount of revenue from TikTok and PUBG has increased this year compared to last year.  
Compared to last year, app downloads from the Google Play Store have dropped 1.2 per cent this year, and downloads from the Apple Store have fallen 2.1 per cent.  
Smartphone users on both platforms spent 33.6 billion in the third quarter of this year. These costs include app subscriptions and in-app purchases.
Expenditure increased by 15.1 per cent in the third quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Where is app users spent $29.2 billion during this time last year.  
Expenditure increased by 32 per cent during the same period last year, resulting in a slower growth rate this year than last.
The Apple Store platform has grossed $21.5 billion this year.  Compared to last year, the income has increased by 13.2 per cent.  
According to Sensor Tower, TikTok has earned the highest revenue from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.  The app has been installed 3 billion times in the third quarter.  
Google one app is at the top of the Google Play Store in terms of downloads, while Apple's App Store is at the top of the list.
Mobile gaming revenue has also increased worldwide. Users spent $22.4 billion in the third quarter.  Users spent most of it on the Google Play Store $13.1 billion and $9.3 billion on iOS platform.  
Like the previous quarter, this time too Tencent's PUBG mobile game is at the top of the income. The game's lifetime revenue has exceeded $5 billion.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 HC benches reconstituted
DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test held
22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling starts Monday
Mufti Ibrahim lands in jail
TikTok, PUBG earn highest revenue
BGB recovers gold, arms, drugs worth Tk 107cr in Sept
Child marriage rate 82pc in Cox’s Bazar’s Eidgaon Upazila
Rabindra Univ students call off protests


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft