Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:11 AM
BGB recovers gold, arms, drugs worth Tk 107cr in Sept

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 187
Staff Correspondent

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has recovered gold, arms, ammunition, drugs and other contraband products worth Tk 107 crore in September.
During the drives against the illegal traders, the authority held some smugglers with the illegal products. At the same time, it has held some 221 Bangladeshis and nine Indian citizens for illegal trespass.
Legal actions have been taken against the smugglers and intruders, according to a BGB press release.
Among the products recovered in the drives, some 6.68kg gold, 53.6kg silver, 20.04 lakh pieces Yaba pills, 2.95kg Cristal Meth Ice, 22,368 bottles of Phensidyl, 15,684 bottles of foreign liquor, 9.15kg heroin and 1,566kg hemp were recovered.


