Child marriage rate 82pc in Cox’s Bazar’s Eidgaon Upazila

A recent study on Covid-19 impact on the child marriage situation in Cox's Bazar finds that child marriage rates have increased significantly in Cox's Bazar district since March 2021 with the highest increase of 82 per cent in Eidgaon Upazila and the second highest increase of 75 per cent in Ukhiya Upazila.

The study was carried out by COAST foundation in 32 Union Parishads and 3 municipalities of nine Upazilas in the district.

The findings of Coast Foundation study on child marriage situation were disseminated at an online press conference held on Saturday in Dhaka. Executive Director of COAST Foundation Rezaul Karim Chowdhury moderated the event while Assistant Director Jahangir Alam presented keynote paper with the findings.

Jahangir said increasing trends of child marriage were also observed in Ramu with 72 percent followed by Teknaf 66 percent, Moheskhali 61 percent, Kutubdia 54 percent, and Cox's Bazar Sadar 51 percent. The rate is comparatively lower in Chokoria with 32 percent and Pekua Upazila 26 percent. In a presentation on the impact of child marriage, Joint Director of COAST, Mujibul Haque Munir said due to child marriage, the birth rate in Bangladesh is the highest in South Asia. Child marriage eats up 9 percent of women's income and one percent of national income.

Prevention of child marriage by 2030 can save 11 percent of our educational budget, he added.

The study, conducted from 4 August to 26 September 2021 comprising all Upazilas of Cox's Bazar covered 384 families as a sample by which they or their close relatives committed at least one child marriage during 2020 and 2021.

Among the respondents, 48 percent were female and 42 percent were male and the rates of child marriage they performed in their family or their relatives were for female 63 percent and male 37percent.

In the study, 63 percent of respondents said child marriage rates increased during this COVID period. Of them, 47 percent opined that closure of schools was the main reason behind child marriage rate increase. Twenty six percent of respondents said economic crisis was behind it while 22 percent blamed unemployment. Sensing gloomy and uncertain future of kids, some parents married them off.

The study found that child marriage rate is only 5 percent in the families whose heads have completed higher secondary education while the rate is 35 percent among the families with their heads below HSC education. The rate is 52 percent among the families whose heads have no formal education or only can sign.









