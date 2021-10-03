Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hair Cutting Of Students

Rabindra Univ students call off protests

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 2: Rabindra University students have called off their protests demanding the expulsion of the teacher, Farhana Yasmin Baten, accused of cutting the hair of 16 students during an examination.
The decision came on Saturday after receiving assurance from Education Minister Dipu Moni that the students' demands would be met.
Spokesperson of the movement of protesting students AKM Nazmul Hasan Papon, a student of Economic Department, told media, "We have talked with the education minister over phone regarding this issue. She has given us assurance."
"She assured us that the accused Farhana Yasmin would be expelled after a review of the probe body report, thus we have called off our demonstration," he added.
"However, we will hold a peaceful sit-in in front of the administrative building during office hours. We will again take the streets if our demands are not met by Monday," Papon added.
Regarding the issue, Acting Vice Chancellor of the university Abdul Latif said, "A meeting has been called at 12:00pm to decide on the next course of action. Chairpersons and administrative officers of all the departments are going to attend the meeting."
"The allegations against the accused teacher have been proven through primary investigation. This is why she has been suspended. There is a due process that needs to be followed in order to fire someone. Students must understand this and give us time," Latif, also its treasurer, added.
Meanwhile, head of the probe committee and chairman of Rabindra Studies Department, said, "We are likely to submit our findings to university authorities by Monday."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
10 HC benches reconstituted
DU ‘Kha’ unit entry test held
22-day ban on Hilsa catching, selling starts Monday
Mufti Ibrahim lands in jail
TikTok, PUBG earn highest revenue
BGB recovers gold, arms, drugs worth Tk 107cr in Sept
Child marriage rate 82pc in Cox’s Bazar’s Eidgaon Upazila
Rabindra Univ students call off protests


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft