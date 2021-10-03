Rabindra Univ students call off protests

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 2: Rabindra University students have called off their protests demanding the expulsion of the teacher, Farhana Yasmin Baten, accused of cutting the hair of 16 students during an examination.

The decision came on Saturday after receiving assurance from Education Minister Dipu Moni that the students' demands would be met.

Spokesperson of the movement of protesting students AKM Nazmul Hasan Papon, a student of Economic Department, told media, "We have talked with the education minister over phone regarding this issue. She has given us assurance."

"She assured us that the accused Farhana Yasmin would be expelled after a review of the probe body report, thus we have called off our demonstration," he added.

"However, we will hold a peaceful sit-in in front of the administrative building during office hours. We will again take the streets if our demands are not met by Monday," Papon added.

Regarding the issue, Acting Vice Chancellor of the university Abdul Latif said, "A meeting has been called at 12:00pm to decide on the next course of action. Chairpersons and administrative officers of all the departments are going to attend the meeting."

"The allegations against the accused teacher have been proven through primary investigation. This is why she has been suspended. There is a due process that needs to be followed in order to fire someone. Students must understand this and give us time," Latif, also its treasurer, added.

Meanwhile, head of the probe committee and chairman of Rabindra Studies Department, said, "We are likely to submit our findings to university authorities by Monday."














