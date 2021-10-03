Two injured in Dhaka building fire

Two persons suffered burn injuries in a fire that broke out at a six-storey building in Dhaka's East Tejturi Bazar area on Friday night, following an explosion-like sound, police said on Saturday.

Shah Alam, inspector at Tejgaon Police Station, said the "explosion" occurred at the second floor of the six-story building around 9.30 pm, leaving the two injured.

One of the injured has been identified as Yeasin Talukdar, 31, of Chandpur. Police are yet to confirm the identity of another victim, aged about 27.

Both are undergoing treatment in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital's burn unit. Dewan Azad, duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defense, said that "it is still not clear what had caused the explosion". "However, a probe is on," he said. -UNB