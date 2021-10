24 fleeing Rohingyas detained, sent back to Bhasan Char shelter

Noakhali, Oct 2: Twenty-four Rohingya men, women and children have been detained while fleeing Bhashan Char refugee camp at Hatiya upazila here.

The detained Rohingyas included five men, five women and 14 children.

They are Ehsan Ullah, 22, Kismat Ara, 21, Sumaiya, 5, Akifa Akter, 3, and 10-month-old Rashed Ullah of Bhasan Char Asrayan's No. 28 Cluster, Senoara, 25, Rea Moni, 4, Sipa Moni, 2 of No. 8 Cluster, Nurul Azim, 23, Saikat Ara, 18, Nurul Hakim, 10 of No. 15 Cluster, Ibrahim, 31, Jamalida, 26, Abdul Quader, 8, Noor Qaida, 5, 10-month-old Fatema, Alam Reza, 7 of No. 23 Cluster, Ali, 19 of Cluster No. 60, Sefayet Ullah, 28, Hasina, 26, Sumaiya, 5, Nayan, 12 and Jannatul Ferdous of Cluster No. 24.

They were detained from the jungle, 10km North and South of Bhasan Char around 9:30pm on Thursday, said Noakhali District Superintendent of Police Md Shahidul Islam.