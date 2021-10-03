Anti-liberation force out to create govt-journo face off, warns Iqbal



BOGURA, Oct 2: Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Media Adviser to the Prime Minister and also Editor of the The Daily Observer, on Saturday said an anti-liberation force is out to create an environment of face-off between the government and journalists.

"Country's Constitution assured the rights of journalists. But, whenever the journalists write against the culprits, they are being killed. It should be stopped. The government has to take the responsibility of journalists' killing or repression. It's the responsibility of the State to find out the killers. But, the investigation of Dipankar killing case couldn't be completed in 17 years even after ninth time instruction of the court. It's unfortunate," he said while addressing a discussion arranged on remembering Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) former vice president Dipankar Chakrabarty on his 17th death anniversary at the Bogura Circuit House.

Bogura Union of Journalists (BUJ) President Amzad Hossain chaired the meeting while BFUJ former President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, Bogura Press Club President Mahmudul Alam Nayan, General Secretary Arif Rehman, Shibganj Municipality Mayor Touhidur Rahman Manik, Janakantha Staff Reporter Samudra Haque, Daily Observer Bogura Correspondent Md Akhtaruzzaman, ATN Bangla Correspondent Chanchal Saha, Samakal Bureau Chief Aminul Islam Mohon and BUJ member Sajedur Rahman Siju also spoke.

Demanding prevention of misuse of Digital Security Act (DSA), Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury said misusing the provisions of the law, a section of officials of the administration is tarnishing the image of the government before the people. They are damaging the goodwill of the government by misusing the provisions of DSA.

The present media friendly government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has done lots for the journalists. No one of the previous governments has done it. The government has formed the Journalists Welfare Trust to extend necessary support. But, conspiracy is on to damage the image of the government, he added.

Expressing frustration over the progress of Dipankar Chakrabarty killing case investigation, he said it's unfortunate that the case has not yet gone to the stage of trial or deposition. Similarly, the investigating agencies couldn't resolve many cases during the BNP regime.

Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul demanded to hand over the Dipankar Chakrabarty murder case to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for smooth conclusion of investigation and starting the trial.

"The government has to take responsibility of bringing the culprits of journalists' killing and repression under the law and start trial to punish them. The DSA is being misused in different cases. It should be stopped," he added.

In the meeting, three journalists of Bogura - Daily Ittefaq's former staff reporters Aminul Islam Chowdhury and Rabiul Karim Helal and senior journalist Prodeep Bhattacharjee Shankar were honoured for their contributions with crests.











