Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Englishman Hatton stars again in Scotland

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

ST ANDREWS, OCT 2: Tyrrell Hatton produced another fine round on the second day of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland on Friday as he looked to win the title for a third time.
The Englishman shot a second round 70 at a windy Kingsbarns after a superb 64 at the notorious Carnoustie course on Thursday in an event that is played at three different venues.
Hatton heads into the third round on 10 under par, one shot clear of compatriot Daniel Gavins and two ahead of 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and China's Li Haotong as he heads towards the Old Course at St. Andrews, 'the home of golf'.
For Hatton, his first two rounds in Scotland this week came after he was involved in Europe's 19-9 hammering by the United States in the Ryder Cup.
"I'm happy with how I scored," said Hatton. "It was really tough out there. It was quite easy to make mistakes, very easy to hit bad shots.
"I guess I was fortunate at times where when I did hit a bad shot, I didn't end up in too much of a dodgy position. I was able to get it on to the green.
"I'm happy with how I fought out there today in tough conditions."
Hatton, starting at the 10th hole, went to the turn in level par with three birdies and three bogeys but gained shots on his back nine to go to the top of the leaderboard.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Englishman Hatton stars again in Scotland
Fury after Israeli fans suffer anti-semitic abuse in Berlin
Barcelona coach Koeman says rumors of firing 'probably true'
Rangers report Kamara abuse as row sparks diplomatic spat
ManU held by Everton in latest slip-up
Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium
'Complaining on the captain is stupid'
NCL in right path to be a competitive league: Razzak


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft