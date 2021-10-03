Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:10 AM
Fury after Israeli fans suffer anti-semitic abuse in Berlin

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

BERLIN, OCT 2: Union Berlin apologised Friday after fans hurled anti-Semitic insults at visiting supporters of Israeli champions Maccabi Haifa, the first club from Israel to play at the Nazi-era Olympic stadium.
"This behaviour is shameful and intolerable," said Union president Dirk Zingler.
"We apologise to those affected... we will never tolerate discrimination in our ranks. It is important to remain vigilant and to work tirelessly against it."
Haifa fans said they were subjected to anti-Semitic insults from some Union Berlin supporters during a Europa Conference League match at the city's Olympic Stadium, where the hosts won 3-0 on Thursday.
"On the terraces, we were threatened by Union fans, pelted with beer", said the Youth Forum of the German-Israeli Society Berlin-Potsdam on Twitter, adding that members of their group were subjected to anti-Semitic insults "among other things".
One of the Israeli fans told German daily Welt that a Union Berlin supporter tried to set fire to a small paper Israeli flag, which police later confirmed.
Berlin Police said they were investigating the incidents for incitement, with one suspect, who repeatedly shouted "Sieg Heil", being probed as well.
The Department for Research and Information on Antisemitism Berlin (RIAS) said Haifa fans also overheard a Union supporter ask his companions: "Hey guys, do any of you have a little 74-90-8 in your pocket?"
The numbers refer to hydrogen cyanide, the active ingredient in the poison gas Zyklon B used by the Nazis during the Holocaust.    -AFP


