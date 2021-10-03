Video
Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

PARIS, OCT 2: Lens cut Paris Saint-Germain's lead at the top of Ligue 1 to six points on Friday with a 2-0 win over Reims although their fans were forced to stay away.
Teenage striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, scored both Lens goals as the team moved to 18 points.
PSG lead with 24 points from eight games and have a game in hand. Lens were playing their second home match at Stade Bollaert behind closed doors following crowd trouble last month in the local derby with Lille.    -AFP


