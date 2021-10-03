'Complaining on the captain is stupid'

Sunil Subramanium, who was an Indian team manager and has been knowing captain Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin well, has defended the recent controversies involving both players.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone, he says, "I can't believe that Ashwin had complained to the BCCI about Virat Kohli. It is a very stupid and childish calcuation for Ashwin to have approached the Indian cricket board and complain about his team captain".

This media speculation about Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahane complaining about Kohli's captaincy have also been refuted by the BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, though it could have either been from the BCCI secretary or the media unit. But that has not been the practice in Indian cricket.

"Forget about the Kohli, I have been the team manager for this team for about two years and the atmosphere in the dressing room has always been vibrant and positive. This current lot of players are hardworking and the toughest. There is a lot of mutual professional respect for each other".

"I don't know how such rubbish and childish talks are coming out in the media. I don't think there exists any such enmity. I don't know whose agenda it is to demoralise the team atmosphere".

The ex-manager was also in pain to hear that the KKR captain Eoin Morgan called Ashwin a disgrace for taking an overthrow when the ball was deflected off Rishabh Pant's body.

The incident that happened in the 19th over of Delhi Capitals' match against Knight Riders caused an on-field confrontation between Ashwin and Knight Riders' Tim Southee and Eoin Morgan.

"I find it peculiar if such words are being used. Look at the laws of the game. If the ball is in play even if it has been deflected from the fielders (or umpire) the batsman is entitled to run. Where is the question of losing the spirit of the game ?"

There isn't a clause in the playing conditions that stops a team from running overthrows off of deflections off the stumps, the batters, or their equipment.







