

NCL in right path to be a competitive league: Razzak

According to him, the NCL, one of the prime first class tournaments of the country now turned to a competitive league as the players start their preparation for the league a month ago. The players also go through a rigorous process of several tests to prove them fit make them available in their respective divisions.

"The players are also personally serious and desperate to make runs here," Razzak said here today.

Razzak is the highest wicket-taker among Bangladeshis in first-class cricket with 634 wickets and he even played the last league before being a selector.

The National Cricket League will start soon. The Yoyo Test, a fitness test for cricketers, has started from today. Rangpur, Rajshahi and Dhaka Metro teams took the test today. The rest will complete the fitness test in a day or two.

Razzak claimed that the fitness of the cricketers is quite good.

"Every team has been doing fitness camps for a long time," he said. "This time no one did bad. Everyone's number is above the target. That's the positive side. As it was seen before, many are being left out because they are not doing well or their fitness is not good."

As the culture has been changed, now the announcement of NCL came two months before the start. So the cricketers get enough time to prepare themselves. The players in fact are preparing themselves through fitness camps and skill camps.

Satisfied with such a culture, Razzak said, "One by one, new steps are being added. Now there is a fitness test. Before that I had to report to the hotel. Now each division is having a separate camp. These are in the process. If there is no problem due to rain, we will see a highly competitive league."

"Every year we are improving as far as the NCL is concerned. There would have been more draws before. Now the results come out in almost every match. That means competition has increased. Every player wants to score 100 runs, get five wickets. It is a sign of improvement."

There are allegations too. Some of the cricketers think they were not given a chance even after performing enough. Tushar Imran is one of them. Tushar, who scored 11,922 runs in first-class cricket, complained he was not given a chance even he did his best. -BSS





