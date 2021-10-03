SL to spend one day quarantine in Oman

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankan team leaving for Oman on Sunday will need to spend only one day in strict quarantine, it is learnt.

"The team is already in bio-bubble in Sri Lanka and is not required to be spending more days in the hotel rooms but can begin practice sessions immediately thereafter if the PCR tests are negative", one of the SLC sources said.

The 23-member team with the support staff had a final practice match on Friday. Saturday has been reserved for the photo sessions and the players are given an off-day and no outside training is scheduled.

The last PCR tests prior to their 72-hour departure were conducted on Friday.

The men's T20 World Cup 2021 will kick off on October 17, with the first round (qualifying) matches featuring, among others, two-time beaten finalists Sri Lanka. Tour teams from that group of eight will move into the main competition, where they will join the top-eight teams, which have qualified for the event directly.







