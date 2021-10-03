Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ramos' PSG return date still unknown:  Pochettino

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

PARIS, OCT 2: Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino said Saturday there is still no fixed timetable for injured defender Sergio Ramos to make his debut for the club.
Ramos has not played for PSG since joining the French giants on a two-year deal from Real Madrid in July, and has been training alone on his recovery from a calf injury.
"We're following his progress from day to day. We hope he'll be back as soon as possible, but for the moment we can't say when," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Rennes in Ligue 1.
"Injured players go through things differently from the group. It's difficult to fit in without being able to take part in the team training sessions or matches.
"But he's an experienced player. When he's able to get involved he'll adapt quickly."
In addition to the ongoing absence of Ramos, PSG will be without Layvin Kurzawa and Julian Draxler against Rennes due to illness.
PSG have won all eight matches in the league to start the season and sit six points clear of second-placed Lens with a game in hand.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Englishman Hatton stars again in Scotland
Fury after Israeli fans suffer anti-semitic abuse in Berlin
Barcelona coach Koeman says rumors of firing 'probably true'
Rangers report Kamara abuse as row sparks diplomatic spat
ManU held by Everton in latest slip-up
Lens cut PSG lead to six points in empty stadium
'Complaining on the captain is stupid'
NCL in right path to be a competitive league: Razzak


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft