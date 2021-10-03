Video
2021 SAFF Championship

Bangladesh to utilize chances against India

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 190
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh national football team in practice in the Maldives on Saturday ahead of the India match. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team would need to utilise any chance available against India team in the second match to be played on Monday at the Maldives, said team's dependable midfielder Sohel Rana.
The boys in red and green outfits had a good start in the opening match of the 2021 SAFF Championship with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka on Friday. Topu Barman scored the match winning goal.
Now the boys are going to face seven-time champions India in the next match. Winning the first match was a good start for them. But the boys will need really performances to win the next match. This match is considered one of the most important matches for them in the event.
However, Sohel was not able to play the opening match on Friday as he alone with another booter was having light fever despite being tested negative for Coronavirus. He was not permitted to play or practice with the team than.
The good news is that the midfielder has returned in practice with rest of the team on Saturday.
This midfielder has talked about the team's view for the next match in a video feed on Saturday. There he said, "We wanted to make a good start with a win against Sri Lanka. We succeed there. It is good for us to have a good moral before the India match."
But the midfielder also pointed that the boys failed to utilise more than a few chance in the Sri Lanka match. He said, "There were a few problems with finishing against the Lankans. We may not get that much chances in the India match. So we will have to exploit any chance we get there.
Although Sohel practiced with the team on Saturday, he was not completely fit. It is expected that this energetic booter will regain full strength before the India match.
About his physical condition, this booter said, " I practiced today (Saturday) yet I'm still a little weak. We have some time bed the match and hopefully I'll recover by the time and will be able to play in the India match. But our coach will decide that in time."
Bangladesh boys had a half and one hours practice from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday at the FAM Practice Ground in Male.






