Bangladesh-A sweep BCB HPs in one-day series 3-0

Beating BCB High-Performance Unit (HP) four runs in the rain affected 3rd and final of the match one-day series on Saturday, Bangladesh-A team secured cent percent win.

The match was reduced to 44-over-a side after a spell of shower at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium and Bangladesh-A opted to bat first. Mominul Haque led side however posted 222 runs on the board losing nine wickets.

Opener Shadman Islam was the leading scorer, who missed a fifty for three runs while Imrul Kayes contributed 37, Mominul 27 and couple of 20-run innings came from Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat.

Hasan Murad was the most successful HPs bowler with four for 30 and Rejaur Rahman Raja snapped up whereas Tanvir Islam and Towhid Hridoy shared one wicket each.

Another shower reduced the match further to 33 overs and HPs got a revised target of 194. A-team spinner Mosaddek opened with the ball and picked up top three HPs batters to create early disaster. Munim Shahriar went for a golden duck, Tanjid Tamim scored 13 and Parvez Emon had gone for 18. The scenario deteriorated after the departure of Shahadat Hossain Dipu with eight runs.

Skipper Towhid Hridoy was the solitary fighter to be stranded on 93 off 79, an innings in which he clattered four fours and three sixes but failed to secure the team from defeat due to lack of support from the other end. Rejaur Rahman Raja was the other notable scorer with 33. HPs therefore, were held back to 189 for ei8ght in 33 overs to taste four-run defeat.

Mosaddek Hossain and Rakibul Hasan claimed three wickets apiece for Bangladesh A.

The A team won the first game by six wickets and second one by 30 runs.

The two sides will engage for couple of four-day matches at the same venue. The 1st match will be held between October 9 and 12 while the 2nd and last match will take place from October 15 to October 18.







