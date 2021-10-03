Tigers to depart home today for T20 WC mission

Bangladesh Cricket Team will leave the country today ( October 3) to take part in the forthcoming ICC T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14 this year.

The Tigers' World Cup journey started with a video shoot on October 1 and had undergone a Covid-19 test on yesterday, report of which is yet to come till writing the news.

Bangladesh will have one-day room quarantine in Muscat and will start practicing on October 5. The practice will continue for four straight following days before flying for Dubai on October 9. In Dubai they will also have to stay in one-day quarantine before a day of practice on October 11.

They will play two official warm-up games, scheduled for October 12 and 14. Tigers will take on Sri Lanka in the 1st practice match while meet with Irish cricketers in the 2nd one. Both the matches will kick start at 6:00pm local time (8:00pm BST).

Mahmudullah and Co. will fly for Oman again on October 15 to take part in the qualifier round of the World Cup.

Bangladesh will be playing in Group B of the 1st round along with co-hosts Oman, Scotland and Papua New Guinea and top two sides of the group will be qualified for the Super Twelve round.

Tigers will take on Scotland on October 17 followed by play against Oman on October 19 and the PNG on October 21.

Group championship will ensure Tigers' spot in Goup-2 of Super-12 round, where they will get India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, New Zealand and runner-ups of group-B of the qualifier round. And if they manage to be qualified as group runner-up, Bangladesh will play in Group-2 with West Indies, England, South Africa, Australia and champions of group-A of the qualifiers.



Bangladesh Squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Stand-by: Rubel Hossain and Aminul Islam Biplob


















