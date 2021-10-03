Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home News

333 call: 300 families receive food items

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

PIROJPUR, Oct 2: A total of 300 families, who sought food assistance from the government calling 333, received food items from the administration of Kawkhali in Pirojpur district on Saturday.
Kaukhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khaleda Khatun Rekha distributed the food items --- rice, rentil, oil and salt-among the poor people on the upazila parishad premises this morning.
"We have distributed food items among the distressed people who called the helpline for assistance," the UNO said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
333 call: 300 families receive food items
38,22,516 get 1st dose of C-19 vaccine in Rangpur
Embarrassed by son’s ‘extramarital affair’, mother kills self
Bangladesh faces biggest challenge in managing affordable fuel: Experts
Myanmar anti-coup resistance drags military into bloody stalemate
Nobel prize season returns under pandemic spotlight
China marks national day with mass air incursion near Taiwan
As North Korea escalates, Biden plays it cool


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft