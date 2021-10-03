333 call: 300 families receive food items

PIROJPUR, Oct 2: A total of 300 families, who sought food assistance from the government calling 333, received food items from the administration of Kawkhali in Pirojpur district on Saturday.

Kaukhali Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Khaleda Khatun Rekha distributed the food items --- rice, rentil, oil and salt-among the poor people on the upazila parishad premises this morning.

"We have distributed food items among the distressed people who called the helpline for assistance," the UNO said.