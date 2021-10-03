Video
38,22,516 get 1st dose of C-19 vaccine in Rangpur

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Our Correspondent

RANGPUR, Oct 2: The total number of the first dose recipient citizens of Covid-19 vaccine rose to 38,22,516 so far with the inoculation of 19,670 more citizens with the first dose of the jab on Saturday in Rangpur division.
"Among the 19,670 new first dose recipient citizens, 9,287 were inoculated with Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine and 10,383,citizens with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday," Divisional Director (Health) Dr Md Motaharul Islam at 6:45pm.
The first dose recipient 38,22,516 citizens include 11,31,439 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, 25,59,228 people with Sinopharm Covid-19 jab and 1,31,849 others with the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, the number of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine recipient citizens rose to 17,18,697 with inoculation of more 4,312 people with the second dose of the jab today in the division.
Among the 4,312 new second dose recipient citizens, 85 were inoculated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and 4,227 others with Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.
"The total second dose recipient 17,18,697 citizens include 5,41,092 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca Covid-19 jab, 10,53,646 people with Sinopharm Covid-19 jab and 1,23,959 others with Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in the division," Dr Islam said.


