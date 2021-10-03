Embarrassed by son’s ‘extramarital affair’, mother kills self

SIRAJGANJ, Oct 2: A woman at Binnabari village in Tarash upazila of Sirajganj has killed herself as her son reportedly eloped with neighbour's wife.

Police said Firoza Khatun, 42, mother of Firoz Ahmed took her own life as newly married Firoz fled home a week ago with a neighbor's wife following an extramarital affair.

Unable to bear the shock, Firoza ,wife of Mominur Rahman, took pesticides on Friday.

Her family members tried to take her to Natore Hospital but she died on the way. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tarash Police Station Mohammad Fazle Ashiq said Firoza married off her son Firoz with her brother's daughter two months ago but Feroz ran away with the neigbour's wife. -UNB











