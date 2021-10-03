Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:09 AM
Home Foreign News

News in brief

Taiwan rebukes China over 38 fighter jet incursion

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

TAIPEI, Oct 2: Taiwan accused Beijing of bullying and damaging regional peace Saturday after Chinese fighter jets and bombers made their largest ever incursion into the island's air defence zone.
Beijing marked its National Day on Friday with its biggest aerial show of force against Taiwan to date, buzzing the self-ruled democratic island with 38 warplanes, including nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.
Democratic Taiwan's 23 million people live under the constant threat of invasion by China which views the island as its territory and has vowed to one day seize it, by force if necessary. Under President Xi Jinping, Chinese warplanes are crossing into Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on a near daily basis.    -AFP



