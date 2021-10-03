Blinken seeks to make nice with France after subs snub

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will promise better communication with France on a trip to Paris next week where officials are still smarting over the cancellation of a massive submarine contract.

Blinken will travel to Paris from Monday through Wednesday for a meeting of the OECD club of advanced market economies and also meet French officials, the State Department announced.

Blinken will then fly from Paris to Mexico City for his first trip to the US neighbor as secretary of state, which was already announced by the Mexican government. France was infuriated last month when Australia canceled a multibillion-dollar deal for French submarines, saying it would pursue US nuclear versions as tensions rise with China.

"We agree that the September 15 announcement would have benefited from better and more open consultation among allies," said the assistant secretary of state for European affairs. -AFP









