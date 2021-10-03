Video
Sunday, 3 October, 2021
Global Covid deaths hit 5m

US surpasses 700,000 Covid deaths

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: Worldwide deaths related to Covid-19 surpassed 5 million on Friday, with unvaccinated people particularly exposed to the virulent Delta strain. The variant has exposed the wide disparities in vaccination rates between rich and poor nations, and the upshot of vaccine hesitancy in some western nations.
More than half of all global deaths reported on a seven-day average were in the United States, Russia, Brazil, Mexico and India.  While it took just over a year for the Covid-19 death toll to hit 2.5 million, the next 2.5 million deaths were recorded in just under eight months, according to a Reuters analysis.
An average of 8,000 deaths were reported daily across the world over the last week, or around five deaths every minute. However, the global death rate has been slowing in recent weeks.  There has been increasing focus in recent days on getting vaccines to poorer nations, where many people are yet to receive the first dose, even as their richer counterparts have begun giving booster shots.
More than half of the world has yet to receive at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Our World in Data.  The World Health Organisation this week said its COVAX distribution programme would, for the first time, distribute shots only to countries with the lowest levels of coverage.
The United States, which has been battling vaccine misinformation that has caused about one-third of the population to avoid inoculations, surpassed 700,000 deaths on Friday, the highest toll of any country.  US cases and hospitalisations have been trending lower, but health officials are bracing for a possible resurgence as cooler weather forces more activities indoors.
Russia reported 887 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, the largest single-day death toll it has recorded since the pandemic began and the fourth day in a row it has set that record.    -AFP


