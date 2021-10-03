Qatar votes in first legislative election



A Qatari woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the capital Doha, on October 2, 2021, during the country's first ever legislative vote. The candidates are mostly men, with just 28 women among the 284 hopefuls running for the 30 available council seats. The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the all-powerful Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. photo : AFP

The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the emir. The vote is for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.

But the emir, all-powerful in the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, will wield a veto. All candidates had to be approved by the powerful interior ministry against a host of criteria, including age, character and criminal history.

Candidates have also been required to register official campaign events with the ministry in advance, as well as the names of all speakers as authorities seek to clamp down on possible sectarianism or tribalism.

Most of Qatar's 2.5 million residents are foreigners, ineligible to vote. Candidates have to stand in electoral divisions linked to where their family or tribe was based in the 1930s, using data compiled by the then-British authorities. Diplomatic sources suggest families and tribes have already conducted internal ballots to determine who will be elected for their constituencies.

Qataris number about 333,000, but only descendants of those who were citizens in 1930 are eligible to vote and stand, disqualifying members of families naturalised since then. Some members of the sizeable Al-Murrah tribe are among those excluded from the electoral process, sparking a fierce debate online. This resulted in small demonstrations in August led by al-Murra tribe members, after some members of a main tribe found themselves ineligible to vote. -AFP









DOHA, Oct 2: Qataris voted in the emirate's first legislative election Saturday in a symbolic nod to democracy that analysts say will not lead to power shifting away from the ruling family. The candidates are mostly men, with just 28 women among the 284 hopefuls running for the 30 available council seats.The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the emir. The vote is for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by the emir as an advisory chamber. The Shura will be allowed to propose legislation, approve the budget and recall ministers.But the emir, all-powerful in the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, will wield a veto. All candidates had to be approved by the powerful interior ministry against a host of criteria, including age, character and criminal history.Candidates have also been required to register official campaign events with the ministry in advance, as well as the names of all speakers as authorities seek to clamp down on possible sectarianism or tribalism.Most of Qatar's 2.5 million residents are foreigners, ineligible to vote. Candidates have to stand in electoral divisions linked to where their family or tribe was based in the 1930s, using data compiled by the then-British authorities. Diplomatic sources suggest families and tribes have already conducted internal ballots to determine who will be elected for their constituencies.Qataris number about 333,000, but only descendants of those who were citizens in 1930 are eligible to vote and stand, disqualifying members of families naturalised since then. Some members of the sizeable Al-Murrah tribe are among those excluded from the electoral process, sparking a fierce debate online. This resulted in small demonstrations in August led by al-Murra tribe members, after some members of a main tribe found themselves ineligible to vote. -AFP