Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Democrats Feud Over Spending Plans

Biden vows to ‘get this done’

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: President Joe Biden vowed Friday to get his sweeping domestic agenda over the line as he visited the US Congress to energize Democrats negotiating for a second day on twin make-or-break spending bills that could define his legacy -- or spell crippling political failure."I'm telling you, we're going to get this done," he told reporters after meeting with House Democrats who are deeply divided on a spending spree that Biden says would restore America's battered middle class. "It doesn't matter when. It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks, we're gonna get it done."
The unusual presidential visit follows weeks of trips by party leaders in the other direction to the White House as Biden tries to get the two ambitious spending plans passed into law. One would funnel $1.2 trillion into repairing infrastructure and the other would allocate even more for education, child care, and promoting clean energy.
"These are his proposals. These are his bold ideas," Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "This is his plan that he's outlined: to not just rebuild our roads, our railways and bridges, and put millions of people back to work, but also to make child care, elder care, (pre-school programs) more cost effective, to address the climate crisis. And he wants to make the case directly to members."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taiwan rebukes China over 38 fighter jet incursion
Blinken seeks to make nice with France after subs snub
Trump asks judge to force Twitter to restart his account
Global Covid deaths hit 5m
Mercury mission returns first picture
Duterte to retire from politics
Qatar votes in first legislative election
Biden vows to ‘get this done’


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft