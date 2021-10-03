Biden vows to ‘get this done’

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: President Joe Biden vowed Friday to get his sweeping domestic agenda over the line as he visited the US Congress to energize Democrats negotiating for a second day on twin make-or-break spending bills that could define his legacy -- or spell crippling political failure."I'm telling you, we're going to get this done," he told reporters after meeting with House Democrats who are deeply divided on a spending spree that Biden says would restore America's battered middle class. "It doesn't matter when. It doesn't matter whether it's in six minutes, six days or six weeks, we're gonna get it done."

The unusual presidential visit follows weeks of trips by party leaders in the other direction to the White House as Biden tries to get the two ambitious spending plans passed into law. One would funnel $1.2 trillion into repairing infrastructure and the other would allocate even more for education, child care, and promoting clean energy.

"These are his proposals. These are his bold ideas," Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. "This is his plan that he's outlined: to not just rebuild our roads, our railways and bridges, and put millions of people back to work, but also to make child care, elder care, (pre-school programs) more cost effective, to address the climate crisis. And he wants to make the case directly to members." -AFP





