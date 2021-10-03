Mamata eyes victory, BJP hopeful too

KOLKATA, Oct 2: The counting of votes for the Bhabanipur by-election in West Bengal, which was held on September 30, will be done on October 3, deciding the fate of Mamata Banerjee, who is contesting from the seat to continue as the chief minister of the state.

While the Trinamool Congress claims that Didi will win by a margin of over 50,000 votes, the BJP - which fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Banerjee - claimed to be giving a "very good fight in Bhabanipur".

Cabinet Minister and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim, who campaigned for Banerjee almost every day last one month, asserted, "We are very confident that she will win by more than 50, 000 votes". On the other hand, BJP's national vice-president and the party's former Bengal chief, Dilip Ghosh said, "The BJP will give a very good fight in Bhabanipur. If there is any violence after result, the government will have to look into it, otherwise the CBI is there."

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Sunday and the initial trends are expected to trickle down in the first hour itself. There will be 21 rounds of counting of votes in the Bhabanipur constituency. The poll body has arranged for a three-tier security system, called in 24 companies of central forces and have already deployed them at the counting centre.

The election on September 30 saw a modest turnout of 53.32 per cent. Two other Assembly seats in the state, which went to polls on the same day, however, reported a higher turnout. Samserganj recorded 78.60 per cent voter turnout, while Jangipur 76.12 per cent till 5 pm, as per Election Commission data. Voting was largely peaceful, and no major incident of violence or electoral malpractice was reported, EC officials said.

Bypoll to Bhabanipur was necessitated following the resignation of Trinamool Congress MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay to facilitate Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election to the assembly. Banerjee lost in Nandigram, as per the results of the assembly election. -TNN





















