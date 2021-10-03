Video
Merck’s Covid pill could reduce death by half

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 196

WASHINGTON, Oct 2: A pill developed by US drugmaker Merck could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalised for those most at risk of contracting severe Covid-19, with experts hailing it as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated.
If it gets authorisation, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19.  Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics plan to seek US emergency use authorisation for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.
If it is authorised for emergency use, molnupiravir will be the first oral antiviral medication for Covid-19 Current treatment options include Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral remdesivir and generic steroid dexamethasone, although both are generally only given once a patient has already been hospitalised.
Due to the positive results, which sent Merck's shares up more than 9 per cent in early New York trading, the Phase 3 trial is being stopped early at the recommendation of outside monitors.
Shares of Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna dropped by nearly 3pc and 10pc respectively, moves Michael Yee, a biotechnology analyst at Jefferies, said indicated investors believe "people will be less afraid of Covid and less inclined to get vaccines if there is a simple pill that can treat Covid".
Pfizer and Swiss pharmaceuticals group Roche are racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for Covid-19, but so far only antibody cocktails which have to be given intravenously are approved for non-hospitalised patients.
A planned interim analysis of 775 patients in Merck's study looked at hospitalisations or deaths. It found that 7.3pc of those given molnupiravir were hospitalised and none had died by 29 days after treatment, compared with 14.1pc of placebo patients. There were eight deaths among placebo patients.    -REUTERS


