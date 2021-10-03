Yellow watermelon farming popular at Dumuria



Yellow watermelon farming at Toyobur Village in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

Getting higher price farmers are shifting to farming this tasty fruit in the upazila. Day by day the farming land size is increasing.

Farmer Kalam Sardar of Toyobur Village said, "For the first time, I have cultivated yellow watermelon on eight katha of land. I collected seeds from Agriculturist Nayan Hossain of NGO Unnayan Procesta 50 days back and sown these seeds using mulching paper according to his advice."

"I didn't think that I would get yielding within a short time. It is possible to cultivate it four times a year," he added.

He further said, he has completed his farming at Tk 35,000 including cost of rope and net. "I'm expecting to get a sale of Tk 75,000 to 75,000," he added.

Agriculturist Iqbal Mahmud Hossain said, the main interest behind farming yellow water melon is that within two months watermelon can be sold.

Soil of Dumuria is suitable for water melon, he added.

Farmers will benefit from farming such species of water melon in fertile soil of the country.

He urged educate youths to start agriculture work without spending time after job.

Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddk Hossain said, watermelon farming is profitable.

