Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 October, 2021, 8:07 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Yellow watermelon farming popular at Dumuria

Published : Sunday, 3 October, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Our Correspondent

Yellow watermelon farming at Toyobur Village in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

Yellow watermelon farming at Toyobur Village in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

DUMURIA, KHULNA, Oct 2: Yellow watermelon is being commercially cultivated in Dumuria Upazila of the district.
Getting higher price farmers are shifting to farming this tasty fruit in the upazila. Day by day the farming land size is increasing.   
Farmer Kalam Sardar of Toyobur Village said, "For the first time, I have cultivated yellow watermelon on eight katha of land. I collected seeds from Agriculturist Nayan Hossain of NGO Unnayan Procesta 50 days back and sown these seeds using mulching paper according to his advice."
"I didn't think that I would get yielding within a short time. It is possible to cultivate it four times a year," he added.
He further said, he has completed his farming at Tk 35,000 including cost of rope and net. "I'm expecting to get a sale of Tk 75,000 to 75,000," he added.
Agriculturist Iqbal Mahmud Hossain said, the main interest behind farming yellow water melon is that within two months watermelon can be sold.
Soil of Dumuria is suitable for water melon, he added.
Farmers will benefit from farming such species of water melon in fertile soil of the country.
He urged educate youths to start agriculture work without spending time after job.
Dumuria Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Mosaddk Hossain said, watermelon farming is profitable.
If farmers come forward, they will be given facilities, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yellow watermelon farming popular at Dumuria
Roads at Bagmara being damaged for side ponds
Nat’l Productivity Day observed in dists
International Day of Non-Violence observed
Lightning kills man in Sunamganj
Five nabbed with drugs in 3 dists
Two electrocuted in two districts
People from 21 southern districts suffer as Shimulia-Banglabazar ferry service suspended


Latest News
20% people will get Covid vaccines by December under Covax facilities
4 held over Mohib Ullah murder
JaPa secy gen Bablu laid to rest
Dhamrai’s controversial UP chairman Sohrab arrested in Savar
Body of unidentified girl foud in Tangail
BNP's so-called surge in movement turns into ebb-tide, says Quader
Beximco Pharma acquires majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh Limited
Bangladesh leave Sunday for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 campaign
7.9 lakh AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrive in Dhaka
Bidya Sinha Mim appointed 'Let's GO Mart' Brand Ambassador
Most Read News
City News
'Bubble-weary' Chris Gayle pulls out of IPL
Ensure sustainable growth of banks
Addressing juvenile delinquency
‘TikTok toxicity’ ruining the youths
‘Climate crisis destroying human rights of those least responsible for it’
UN, US slam Rohingya leader murder
Biden suffers blow as trillion-dollar vote delayed
Foreign TV channels broadcasting ads shut down
‘Govt eradicated monga from country’
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft