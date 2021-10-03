Nat’l Productivity Day observed in dists

The National Productivity Day was observed on Saturday across the country aiming to create mass awareness to raise productivity in all fields including industrial, agricultural and service sectors.

The theme of the day this year is "Productivity for Irresistible Advancement".

On this occasion, discussion meetings were organised in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh, Chilmari Upazila of Kurigram, and Dhamoirhat, Atrai and Sapahar upazilas of Naogaon.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised at Bhaluka Upazila Parishad auditorium in the district in the morning.

Bhaluka Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Salma Khatun presided over the meeting.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Dr Jasmine Jahan, Upazila Fisheries Officer Tareq Aziz and Bhaluka Branch Member Secretary of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon Kamrul Hasan Pathan Kamal, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

The speakers emphasized on cultivating crops with modern technology and producing pesticide-free safe food.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: In this connection, Chilmari Upazila administration organised a discussion meeting at the upazila Parishad hall room in the district in the morning.

Chilmari UNO Mahbubur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Golam Habib Women's Degree College Principal Zakir Hossain, Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Officer Nur Alam and Upazila Journalists' Forum President Shawrat Hossain Sohel, among others, also spoke at the programme.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was held at the UNO office in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district at around 11am.

The upazila administration organised the meeting with UNO Ganapati Roy in the chair.

Dhamoirhat DAE Officer Md Asaduzzaman, BRDB Officer Ramananda Sarker, Dhamoirhat Press Club President Abdul Aziz, Journalist Harun Al Rashid, Upazila Deputy Assistant Agiculture Officer Rezaul Karim and Puja Udjapan Parishad President Baidyanath Karmaker, among others, were also present at the programme.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: In this connection, different programmes were organised in Atrai Upazila of the district.

A rally was brought out in the upazila town in the morning.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at the upazila parishad conference room.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, UNO Iktekharul Islam, Women Affairs Officer Moazzem Hossain and Ansar VDP Officer Aminul Islam, among others, spoke at the programme.

SAPAHAR, NAOGAON: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was organised in Sapahar Upazila of the district.

Sapahar UNO Abdullah Al Mamun, Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Abdur Rashid, Primary Education Officer Trushita Kumar, BMD Engineer Rezaul Karim, Animal Resources Officer Dr Ashish Kumar Debnath, BRDP Officer Alamgir and Ansar VDP Officer Sahara Khatun, among others, were present at the meeting.











