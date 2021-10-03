International Day of Non-Violence observed

The International Day of Non-Violence was observed in the country on Saturday like elsewhere in the globe, with much enthusiasm.

To mark the day, different programmes were organised in Sreemangal Upazila of Moulvibazar, and Dhamoirhat and Atrai upazilas of Naogaon.

SREEMANGAL, MOULVIBAZAR: In this connection, a human chain was formed on Station Road Petrol Pump premises in Sreemangal Upazila of the district at noon.

Peace Facilitator Proof (PFG) organised the programme.

PFG Senior Member Eleman Kabir presided over the human chain.

PFG Coordinator Syed Sayed Ahmed, its Panel Mayor Councillor Mir MA Salam and Bangladesh Workers' Party District Unit Member Syed Amiruzzaman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: In this connection, a human chain was formed in front of Dhamoirhat Press Club beside Dhamoirhat-Joypurhat Regional Highway in the district at around 10:30am.

Dhamoirhat PFG organised the programme.

Later, a discussion meeting was held at Dhamoirhat Press Club.

Dhamoirhat Press Club President Abdul Aziz, its General Secretary (GS) Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal Babu, Jatiya Party leader Dr Aminur Rahman, Upazila Mohila Awami League (AL) leader Anju Ara, BNP leader Beli Khatun and Journalist Harun Al Rashid, among others, spoke at the programme.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: To mark the day, different programmes were organised in Atrai Upazila of the district.

Indian High Commissioner Sanjib Kumar Bhati, as chief guest, inaugurated the sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi in the upazila.

Later, a discussion meeting was organised at Gandhi Ashrom with Bangiya Relief Committee President Aminul Islam Molla in the chair.

Upazila AL Organising Secretary Fazle Rabbi Juwel moderated the session.

Former lawmaker Wahidur Rahman, Upazila Parishad Chairman Alhaj Ebadur Rahman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Iktekharul Islam, Upazila AL President Nripendranath Dutta Dulal, its GS Akkas Ali and Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station Abul Kalam Azad, among others, also spoke at the programme.





